Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

