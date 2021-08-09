EchoLink Price Up 40.2% Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $29,130.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

