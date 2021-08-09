EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SATS. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Equities analysts expect that EchoStar will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

