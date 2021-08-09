ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECN. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.97.

ECN stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.70. 102,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,680. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.65 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -105.94.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

