ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECN. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.97.
ECN stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.70. 102,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,680. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.65 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -105.94.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
