Eileen C. Miskell Sells 2,645 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INDB opened at $73.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Independent Bank by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 151,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 347,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

