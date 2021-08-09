Einsteinium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,964.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $8.07 million and $134,964.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00342065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,901,220 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

