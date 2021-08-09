Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $5.25 on Monday, reaching $30.11. 848,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

In other news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.