Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $5.25 on Monday, reaching $30.11. 848,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
