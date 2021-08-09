Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.97-1.03 EPS.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.57. 1,241,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.89.

In related news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

