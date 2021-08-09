Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives $150.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of EMNSF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06. Elementis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

