Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $300.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and traded as high as $271.60 and last traded at $271.60, with a volume of 46450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $263.44.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.