ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZIL2 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €14.14 ($16.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $895.91 million and a P/E ratio of -183.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a one year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.00.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

