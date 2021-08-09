Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

