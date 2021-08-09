Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $101.44 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after buying an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after buying an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

