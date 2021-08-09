Emirex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Emirex Token has a market cap of $18.41 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.02 or 0.00814729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00098741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00039581 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

