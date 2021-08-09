Emma E. Giamartino Sells 227 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $21,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $97.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

