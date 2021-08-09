Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

