Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years.

NYSE ENBL opened at $8.14 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

