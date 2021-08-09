Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-9% yr/yr to $2.96-2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.56.

ENR stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.77. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 151.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

