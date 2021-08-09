Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.93.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.