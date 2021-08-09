Equalizer (EQZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.14 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001271 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $11.48 million and $2.14 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00137161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,685.64 or 0.99381033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.68 or 0.00767189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

