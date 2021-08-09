Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

GSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

GSL stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $665.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

