Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ping Identity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of PING stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $9,441,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

