Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CVRx, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVRx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($21.27) by ($27.21).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $21.73 on Monday. CVRx has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth $396,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth $700,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth $7,288,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the second quarter valued at $66,384,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in CVRx during the second quarter valued at $97,876,000.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

