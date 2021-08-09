Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kellogg’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 92,227 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,995,920. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.