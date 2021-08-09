Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 246,426 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETRN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

