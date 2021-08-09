Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Acquired by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $82,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 91,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,055. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

