Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

