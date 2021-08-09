ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Gray purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

