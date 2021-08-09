Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ESNT opened at $47.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $679,149. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

