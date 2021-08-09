EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.16.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS ESLOY traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $97.51. 22,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,724. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $99.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.