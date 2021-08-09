Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 267.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded up 215.3% against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $2,408.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00052174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00818426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00098624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00039655 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

