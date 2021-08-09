Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00010715 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $490,201.39 and $233.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.12 or 0.00830859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00106542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00040060 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

