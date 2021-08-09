EthereumX (ETX) 1-Day Volume Tops $111.00

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, EthereumX has traded 55.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EthereumX has a market capitalization of $69,801.21 and $111.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00143823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00147761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.61 or 0.99620002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.19 or 0.00772594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EthereumX Coin Profile

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. EthereumX’s official website is etxco.com . EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL

