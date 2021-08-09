Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ETON opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 623,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

ETON has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.