Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.73. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

