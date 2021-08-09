Euroseas (ESEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESEA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.06. Euroseas has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESEA shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

