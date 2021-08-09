Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.44. 20,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.88.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

