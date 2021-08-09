Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

EVBG stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.44. 370,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,160. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

