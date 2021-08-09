Evercore ISI Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $66.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

EAT traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,327. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,606.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,996. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

