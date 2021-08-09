Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NYSE:TNK opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $385.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

