Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Evergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS.

EVRG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.72. 886,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,347. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

