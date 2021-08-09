EvidenZ Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00051965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.74 or 0.00810837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039608 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,143,631 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

