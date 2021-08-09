Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. On average, analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Evofem Biosciences worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

