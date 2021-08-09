Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.51 ($37.07).

EVK stock opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.77. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

