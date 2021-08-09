Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$41.09 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$26.97 and a twelve month high of C$41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.04.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.8793011 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

