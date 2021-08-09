Exeedme (XED) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Exeedme has a market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00045129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00144343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00148118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,603.35 or 1.00014966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.80 or 0.00775933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.