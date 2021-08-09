Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Raised by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $60,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 17,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

EXPE stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.44. The company had a trading volume of 66,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,303. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.