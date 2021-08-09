Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $238.00 at Truist

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by Truist from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.29.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.00. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $80.89 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,707 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

