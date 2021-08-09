Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.5% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 13,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 447,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 559,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,407,957. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $242.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

