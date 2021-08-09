F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

F45 Training stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

